NEW YORK — Minnesota Lynx assistant James Wade has been hired to coach the Chicago Sky.

Wade replaces Amber Stocks, who was let go after compiling a 25-43 record in two seasons with Chicago. The Sky didn't make the playoffs either year.

The 43-year-old Wade was an assistant with the San Antonio Stars from 2012-16 before joining the Lynx. He was with Minnesota for two seasons and inherits a roster led by guards Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley. The Sky drafted Diamond DeShields and Gabby Williams last season with the third and fourth picks and have the No. 4 pick in next year's draft.

Wade also has coached overseas in Europe and is married to former WNBA player Edwige Lawson-Wade. He played professionally overseas in Europe from 2001-2013.

The Sky also revealed a new logo recently.

The hiring, announced Tuesday, means there is one open head coaching position in the WNBA with the Dallas Wings.