NEW YORK — A person familiar with the situation says Minnesota Lynx assistant James Wade has agreed to become the head coach of the Chicago Sky.

The person spoke Friday on condition of anonymity because no official announcement had been made.

Wade replaces Amber Stocks, who was let go after compiling a 25-43 record in two seasons with Chicago. The Sky didn't make the playoffs either year.

The 43-year-old Wade was an assistant with the San Antonio Stars from 2012-16 before joining the Lynx. He was with Minnesota for two seasons and inherits a strong group led by guards Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley. The Sky drafted Diamond DeShields and Gabby Williams last season with the third and fourth picks and have the No. 4 pick in next year's draft.

Chicago announced it will have a press conference on Tuesday to reveal its new coach. The Sky also revealed a new logo recently.