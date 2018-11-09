NEW YORK — Minnesota Lynx assistant James Wade has been hired to coach the Chicago Sky.

A person familiar with the situation confirmed the move on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no official announcement had been made.

Wade replaces Amber Stocks, who was let go after compiling a 25-43 record in two seasons with Chicago. The Sky didn't make the playoffs either year.

The 43-year-old Wade was an assistant with the San Antonio Stars from 2012-16 before joining the Lynx. He was with Minnesota for two seasons and inherits a strong group led by guards Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley. The Sky drafted Diamond DeShields and Gabby Williams last season with the third and fourth picks and have the No. 4 pick in next year's draft.

Wade also has coached overseas in Europe and is married to former WNBA player Edwige Lawson-Wade. He played professionally overseas in Europe from 2001-2013.

Chicago announced it will have a press conference on Tuesday to reveal its new coach. The Sky also revealed a new logo recently.

The hiring of Wade means there is one open head coaching position in the WNBA with the Dallas Wings.