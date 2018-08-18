Percentages: FG .484, FT .840.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Quigley 2-5, Vandersloot 2-5, DeShields 1-1, Copper 1-3, Ndour 0-1, Williams 0-1, Parker 0-2, Dolson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 13 (25 PTS).
Blocked Shots: 4 (Vandersloot 2, Harper, Parker).
Turnovers: 13 (Vandersloot 7, Copper 2, DeShields 2, Ndour, Parker).
Steals: 3 (Vandersloot 2, DeShields).
Technical Fouls: coach Sky (Defensive three second), 00:24 third.
Percentages: FG .404, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (K.Mitchell 2-4, Vivians 2-6, Pondexter 0-1, T.Mitchell 0-4, Wheeler 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 7 (7 PTS).
Blocked Shots: 9 (Achonwa 6, Dupree 3).
Turnovers: 7 (Wheeler 4, Dupree, K.Mitchell, T.Mitchell).
Steals: 8 (T.Mitchell 3, Wheeler 3, Dupree, Vivians).
Technical Fouls: coach Fever (Defensive three second), 2:39 first.
A_8,442 (20,000).
Officials_Eric Brewton, Tiara Cruse, Don Hudson
