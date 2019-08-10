LAS VEGAS — Courtney Vandersloot had 16 points, including two free throws with 11.1 seconds left, and 13 assists to help the Chicago Sky beat the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 on Friday night.

Vandersloot moved into sixth on the WNBA's career assists list with 1,588, moving past Cappie Pondexter (1,578).

Stefanie Dolson and Diamond DeShields each scored 16 points for Chicago. The Sky (14-9) have won three in a row and seven of eight.

Liz Cambage had a season-high 28 points and added 11 rebounds, and Dearica Hamby had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Aces (15-9). Las Vegas has lost three of its last four.

Vandersloot sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a layup by Jantel Lavender as the Sky took an 8-0 lead and two free throws by Cheyenne Parker gave Chicago a 17-point lead, the biggest of the game, with four minutes left in the first half.

The Aces scored 17 of the next 23 points to cut it to 33-27 and then used a 9-0 spurt to take their first lead when Dearica Hamby hit 1 of 2 free throws with 2:35 left in the third quarter. There were three lead changes and five ties from there until Dolson's 3-pointer made it 81-78 and Chicago led the rest of the way. Las Vegas pulled within a point on three occasions and missed two potential tying 3s in the closing seconds.