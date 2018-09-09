Percentages: FG .408, FT .882.

3-Point Goals: 0-16, .000 (Powers 0-1, Cloud 0-2, Delle Donne 0-2, Ruffin-Pratt 0-2, Atkins 0-3, Toliver 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 7 (7 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 4 (Delle Donne 2, Ruffin-Pratt, Sanders).

Turnovers: 7 (Toliver 4, Powers 2, Delle Donne).

Steals: 10 (Sanders 3, Atkins 2, Powers 2, Ruffin-Pratt 2, Delle Donne).

Technical Fouls: None.

Percentages: FG .419, FT .654.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Clark 2-2, Bird 2-8, Whitcomb 1-2, Stewart 1-3, Howard 0-2, Loyd 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 16. Team Turnovers: 15 (17 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 1 (Howard).

Turnovers: 15 (Stewart 5, Howard 3, Bird 2, Clark 2, Loyd 2, Whitcomb).

Steals: 5 (Stewart 2, Bird, Canada, Howard).

Technical Fouls: None.

A_14,212 (15,354). T_2:03.

Officials_Kurt Walker, Maj Forsberg, Billy Smith, Cheryl Flores