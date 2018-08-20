MINNEAPOLIS — Lindsay Whalen scored 10 points in the final regular-season home game of her career, Sylvia Fowles set the WNBA season record for rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx closed the season with a 88-83 victory over the Washington Mystics on Sunday night.
The Target Center had 13,013 in attendance for the game. Governor Mark Dayton declared it "Lindsay Whalen Day" in Minnesota and a retirement ceremony followed the game.
The 36-year-old Whalen starred at the University of Minnesota and now coaches the Gophers.
Fowles had 26 points and 14 rebounds to finish with a WNBA-record 404 rebounds. She broke the mark of 403 set last year by Jonquel Jones.
Whalen hit a 3-pointer that gave the Lynx (18-16) the lead for good during a 13-0 run that ended at 78-69 early in the fourth quarter. The Mystics (22-12) got no closer than the final score.
The seventh-seeded Lynx will visit the sixth-seeded Los Angeles Sparks — a rematch of the last two WNBA finals — in the single-elimination first round of the WNBA playoffs Tuesday night.
The No. 3 seed Mystics had their eight-game winning streak snapped and their 22 regular-season wins tied a franchise best. Washington will have a bye through the first round of the playoffs to host the Lynx-Sparks winner in the second round Thursday night.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.