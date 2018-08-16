INDIANAPOLIS — Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points, Kristi Toliver added 19 and the Washington Mystics used an 18-2 fourth quarter to beat the Indiana Fever 76-62 on Wednesday night.

Washington (21-11) has won seven straight and is one game behind second-place Atlanta (22-10), with the top two seeds getting double-byes in the playoffs.

Monique Currie scored 14 points for Washington. She made back-to-back 3-pointers to start Washington's 12-2 game-opening run. The Mystics were 5 of 6 from 3-point range in the first quarter and finished 9 of 22.

Delle Donne, Toliver and Currie each scored in double-figures in the first half to help Washington take a 48-41 lead.

Natalie Achonwa led Indiana (5-27) with 15 points. Candice Dupree added eight points and became the ninth player in WNBA history to reach 6,000 points. Dupree needs two points to tie Lauren Jackson (6,007) for eighth on the scoring list. Diana Taurasi leads the pack with 8,506.

Indiana started the second half on a 10-0 run to take its first lead at 49-48.