Percentages: FG .431, FT .842.

3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Hawkins 3-4, Toliver 3-10, Cloud 1-2, Ruffin-Pratt 1-3, Atkins 0-3, Delle Donne 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 12 (17 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 5 (Sanders 3, Delle Donne 2).

Turnovers: 12 (Atkins 2, Cloud 2, Delle Donne 2, Ruffin-Pratt 2, Toliver 2, Hawkins, Powers).

Steals: 5 (Cloud 2, Sanders 2, Delle Donne).

Technical Fouls: None.

Percentages: FG .465, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Sykes 3-5, Bentley 2-5, Montgomery 2-8, Hayes 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 11 (18 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 5 (Williams 2, Billings, Breland, Hayes).

Turnovers: 11 (Bentley 3, Montgomery 3, Breland 2, Williams 2, Sykes).

Steals: 4 (Williams 2, Breland, Hayes).

Technical Fouls: None.

A_4,435 (8,600). T_2:04.

Officials_Michael Price, Brenda Pantoja, Jeffrey Wooten, Billy Smith