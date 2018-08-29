Percentages: FG .400, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Delle Donne 3-6, Cloud 1-2, Atkins 1-4, Toliver 1-5, Currie 0-1, Hawkins 0-1, Ruffin-Pratt 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 10 (11 PTS).
Blocked Shots: 8 (Sanders 4, Delle Donne 2, Atkins, Ruffin-Pratt).
Turnovers: 10 (Toliver 4, Sanders 2, Atkins, Currie, Delle Donne, Ruffin-Pratt).
Steals: 8 (Atkins 3, Sanders 2, Cloud, Delle Donne, Toliver).
Technical Fouls: coach Mystics (Defensive three second), 8:05 third.
Percentages: FG .426, FT .696.
3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Bentley 2-3, Montgomery 1-3, Sykes 1-3, Dietrick 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 16 (16 PTS).
Blocked Shots: 10 (Breland 7, McGee-Stafford, Montgomery, Sykes).
Turnovers: 16 (Bentley 5, Sykes 5, Hayes 3, Breland 2, Montgomery).
Steals: 3 (Hayes 2, Bentley).
Technical Fouls: None.
A_3,813 (8,600).
Officials_Roy Gulbeyan, Isaac Barnett, Jeffrey Wooten, Billy Smith
