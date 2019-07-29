LAS VEGAS — A person familiar with the situation says the Washington Mystics and Las Vegas Aces on Aug. 5 will finish their game that was suspended earlier this month because of an earthquake.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because no official announcement has been made. The game will be played at T-Mobile Arena instead of the Aces' normal home at Mandalay Bay because that venue isn't available.

The original game on July 5 was suspended at halftime with Washington leading 51-36 when a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit California.

Las Vegas will most likely be missing A'ja Wilson for the completion of the game. She has been sidelined with a left ankle sprain. Washington is expected to have Emma Meesseman, who missed the original game because she was playing for Belgium in the EuroBasket Tournament.

Washington is playing in Phoenix the day before. Las Vegas is in Dallas two days before.