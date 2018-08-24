Percentages: FG .536, FT .923.

3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Taurasi 5-10, January 2-5, Talbot 2-5, Bonner 1-5, Mitchell 0-1, Turner 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 10 (6 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 8 (Griner 6, Bonner, Turner).

Turnovers: 10 (Talbot 4, Taurasi 2, Bonner, Griner, January, Mitchell).

Steals: 2 (Griner, January).

Technical Fouls: None.

Percentages: FG .438, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Williams 4-5, J.Thomas 2-4, Stricklen 2-5, Banham 1-1, Tuck 0-1, J.Jones 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 5 (4 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 2 (Banham, J.Thomas).

Turnovers: 5 (J.Thomas 2, A.Thomas, Stricklen, Williams).

Steals: 5 (Ogwumike 2, Banham, Clarendon, J.Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

A_7,858 (9,323). T_1:51.

Officials_Jeffrey Smith, Billy Smith, Cheryl Flores, Eric Brewton