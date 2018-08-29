Percentages: FG .480, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Taurasi 4-9, Bonner 1-3, Talbot 0-2, Turner 0-2, January 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 11 (17 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 4 (Griner 2, Bonner, Robinson).

Turnovers: 11 (Bonner 4, Griner 2, Robinson 2, Taurasi 2, January).

Steals: 2 (Bonner, Turner).

Technical Fouls: None.

Percentages: FG .429, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Bird 3-6, Canada 2-2, Loyd 1-3, Stewart 1-4, Howard 0-1, Clark 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 8 (14 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 4 (Howard 2, Stewart 2).

Turnovers: 8 (Loyd 2, Stewart 2, Bird, Canada, Howard, Langhorne).

Steals: 3 (Clark, Loyd, Stewart).

Technical Fouls: None.

A_9,686 (15,354).

Officials_Janetta Graham, Brenda Pantoja, Michael Price, Byron Jarrett