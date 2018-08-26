Percentages: FG .523, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Taurasi 4-10, Bonner 2-5, January 2-5, Robinson 1-1, Talbot 1-1, Mitchell 0-2, Turner 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 16 (22 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 5 (Griner 2, Robinson 2, Turner).

Turnovers: 16 (Taurasi 6, Talbot 3, Bonner 2, Griner 2, Mitchell 2, January).

Steals: 8 (Talbot 3, Bonner 2, Griner, January, Turner).

Technical Fouls: Taurasi, 10:00 third.

Percentages: FG .452, FT .923.

3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Stewart 6-9, Clark 2-4, Bird 2-5, Loyd 2-5, Howard 1-3, Canada 0-1, Langhorne 0-1, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 11 (15 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 3 (Howard, Loyd, Stewart).

Turnovers: 11 (Howard 4, Stewart 4, Loyd 2, Bird).

Steals: 8 (Bird 3, Clark 2, Stewart 2, Loyd).

Technical Fouls: None.

A_9,686 (15,354). T_1:52.

Officials_Brenda Pantoja, Kurt Walker, Jeffrey Smith, Janetta Graham