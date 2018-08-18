Percentages: FG .493, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (A.Jones 2-4, Moore 1-6, Wright 0-1, Whalen 0-2, Zandalasini 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 13 (16 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 1 (Moore).

Turnovers: 13 (Colson 3, Wright 3, Larkins 2, A.Jones, Fowles, Moore, Whalen, Zandalasini).

Steals: 3 (Moore 2, Fagbenle).

Technical Fouls: Augustus, 3:52 second.

Percentages: FG .556, FT .783.

3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (J.Jones 5-7, Stricklen 2-5, Williams 1-1, Clarendon 0-1, Tuck 0-1, J.Thomas 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 10 (9 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 4 (J.Jones 4).

Turnovers: 10 (J.Thomas 3, J.Jones 2, Williams 2, B.Jones, Clarendon, Tuck).

Steals: 7 (Clarendon 3, A.Thomas, J.Thomas, Stricklen, Williams).

Technical Fouls: coach Curt Miller, 00:48 second.

A_7,089 (9,323). T_1:43.

Officials_Daryl Humphrey, Isaac Barnett, Maj Forsberg