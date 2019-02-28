MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Lynx have signed forward Kelsey Griffin to their training camp roster, the third pick in the 2010 draft who has not played in the WNBA in five years.

Griffin, an All-American at Nebraska, was traded by the Lynx to Connecticut on draft day. She played five seasons for the Sun until being cut in 2015 after hip surgery.

She has since become a citizen of Australia, recently winning the regular-season and finals MVP awards of the country's national league. Griffin's attempt to rejoin the Sun last year was waylaid by injury.

The Lynx also announced Thursday they re-signed reserve forward Erlana Larkins. In addition to Griffin, the Lynx have added three other forwards this month: Karima Christmas-Kelly, Damiris Dantas and Jillian Alleyne.