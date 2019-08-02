ARLINGTON, Texas — Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points, fellow rookie Megan Gustafson added 11 points and eight rebounds and the Dallas Wings beat the New York Liberty 87-64 on Thursday night to move out of last place in the WNBA standings.

Dallas (6-15) snapped a six-game losing streak with its first victory since July 9. New York (8-12) has lost four in a row on the road.

Kayla Thornton chipped in with 14 points, and Isabelle Harrison and Allisha Gray each had 13 for Dallas. Gray had a season-high nine of Dallas' 24 assists on 30 field goals. Ogunbowale was 7 of 12 from the field for her sixth 20-plus game.

Dallas led by as many as 30 points in the third quarter, easily topping its previous season high of 16, but did not make a field goal in the fourth until the 5:13 mark.

Kia Nurse scored 13 points for New York, and rookie Asia Durr added 10.