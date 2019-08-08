CHICAGO — Allie Quigley scored 22 points, Jantel Lavender had 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Chicago Sky beat the New York Liberty 101-92 on Wednesday night.

Chicago only made one field goal in the final three minutes of the game, but secured it by making 16 of 18 free-throw attempts during the span. Courtney Vandersloot's free throw with 1:12 remaining gave Chicago a nine-point lead, and New York couldn't get closer than three points from there.

The Sky scored 42 points in the fourth quarter, the most of any team in league history since the WNBA moved to a four-quarter format 13 years ago according to the league.

Diamond DeShields and Vandersloot each scored 16 points for Chicago (13-9), which has won five of six to match its win total from last season. Chicago struggled from 3-point range, missing its first 11, but made 26 of 31 at the free-throw line.

Tina Charles led New York (8-14) with 24 points, and Rebecca Allen added 21, making six 3-pointers. Marine Johannes scored 16 off the bench.

Chicago Bulls players Coby White, Daniel Gafford and Wendell Carter Jr. were in attendance.