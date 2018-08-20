Percentages: FG .435, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Rodgers 3-9, Nurse 2-6, Boyd 1-2, Hartley 1-2, Allen 1-3, Charles 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 9 (7 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 1 (Coleman).

Turnovers: 9 (Allen 2, Boyd 2, Charles 2, Hartley 2, Nurse).

Steals: 6 (Allen 2, Nurse 2, Boyd, Hartley).

Technical Fouls: None.

Percentages: FG .485, FT .944.

3-Point Goals: 15-31, .484 (Taurasi 4-9, Talbot 3-4, January 2-3, Bonner 2-4, Mitchell 2-4, Turner 2-6, Peters 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 12 (14 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 3 (Griner, Talbot, Taurasi).

Turnovers: 12 (Griner 3, Gulich 2, January 2, Talbot 2, Mitchell, Robinson, Taurasi).

Steals: 6 (Bonner 3, Robinson 2, January).

Technical Fouls: None.

A_13,106 (18,422). T_1:43.

Officials_Randy Richardson, Byron Jarrett, Toni Patillo