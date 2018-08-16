Percentages: FG .431, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Rodgers 3-8, Hartley 2-4, Nurse 2-4, Coleman 1-6, R.Allen 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 14 (20 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 3 (Stokes 2, R.Allen).

Turnovers: 14 (Boyd 4, Coleman 2, R.Allen 2, Rodgers 2, Stokes 2, Hartley, Nurse).

Steals: 6 (Coleman, Hartley, R.Allen, Rodgers, Stokes, Vaughn).

Technical Fouls: None.

Percentages: FG .522, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Hamby 1-2, Young 1-2, McBride 1-4, Jefferson 0-1, Nared 0-3, Plum 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 9 (7 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 1 (Coffey).

Turnovers: 9 (Bone 2, Hamby 2, Wilson 2, Jefferson, McBride, Swords).

Steals: 6 (Hamby 2, Wilson 2, Nared, Young).

Technical Fouls: None.

A_7,159 (12,000). T_1:48.

Officials_Tom Mauer, Don Hudson, Maj Forsberg