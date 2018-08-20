Percentages: FG .507, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Pondexter 4-4, T.Mitchell 2-2, Wheeler 1-2, K.Mitchell 1-6, Vivians 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 8 (12 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 1 (Dupree).

Turnovers: 8 (K.Mitchell 3, Wheeler 2, Achonwa, Mavunga, Pondexter).

Steals: 7 (Achonwa 2, Pondexter 2, Dupree, K.Mitchell, Vivians).

Technical Fouls: None.

Percentages: FG .537, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (DeShields 2-3, Harper 2-3, Dolson 1-1, Ndour 1-1, Copper 1-3, Quigley 1-5, Parker 0-1, Williams 0-1, Vandersloot 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 13 (21 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 4 (Coates, Copper, Dolson, Vandersloot).

Turnovers: 13 (Harper 3, Coates 2, DeShields 2, Copper, Dolson, Ndour, Parker, Quigley, Vandersloot).

Steals: 6 (Williams 2, DeShields, Dolson, Parker, Vandersloot).

Technical Fouls: None.

A_7,118 (10,387).

Officials_Isaac Barnett, Tim Greene, Maj Forsberg