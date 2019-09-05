INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever will play at Butler University's historic Hinkle Fieldhouse during the 2020, 2021 and part of the 2022 seasons.

The relocation is being forced by a multi-year project to renovate and upgrade Bankers Life Fieldhouse, home to the Fever in the WNBA and the NBA's Indiana Pacers. Most of the construction work will be done during the summer, when the Pacers are idle. The Fever will return to Bankers Life once the project is done.

Hinkle Fieldhouse is a storied arena, built in 1928 and well known as a longtime home for state high school tournament games. It has been renovated over the years and Butler said nearly $50 million has been invested in the facility over the past few years.

Hinkle was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983 and declared a National Historic Landmark in 1987.