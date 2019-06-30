LAS VEGAS — A'ja Wilson scored a career-high 39 points and Liz Cambage had 12 of her 16 points in overtime to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Indiana Fever 102-97 on Saturday night.

The Aces (7-5) took the lead for good at 95-94 on Cambage's basket with 1:34 left in overtime. Cambage scored inside again 30 seconds later and Wilson made a pair of free throws to push the lead to five with 39 seconds to go.

The Fever (5-9) cut the deficit to 99-97, but the Aces made 3 of 4 from the foul line to secure the win.

Erica Wheeler's baseline 3-pointer with 17.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter tied it for the Fever at 84-all and Indiana held the Aces scoreless on the final possession of regulation.

Kayla McBride added 14 points, and Dearica Hamby had 12 for Las Vegas.

Kelsey Mitchell had 21 points, Candice Dupree added 20, and Wheeler 19 for Indiana.