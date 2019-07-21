WASHINGTON — Elena Delle Donne scored 28 points on 10-of-13 shooting to help the Washington Mystics rout the Atlanta Dream 93-65 on Sunday.
Aerial Powers added 17 points and Tianna Hawkins had 13 for the Mystics.
Delle Donne hit a 3 that gave Washington (11-6) the lead for good and sparked a 19-4 run that made it 30-15 when Shatori Walker-Kimbrough made another 3-pointer about a minute into the second quarter. The Mystics took a 45-31 lead into halftime and scored 10 of the first 12 third-quarter points to push their lead to 22.
Elizabeth Williams led the Dream (5-14) with 14 points. Nia Coffey scored 13 and Brittney Sykes 11. Atlanta has lost four in a row.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
1960s prankster Paul Krassner, who named Yippies, dies at 87
Paul Krassner, the publisher, author and radical political activist on the front lines of 1960s counterculture who helped tie together his loose-knit prankster group by naming them the Yippies, died Sunday in Southern California, his daughter said.
Variety
Watermelons to replace piglets in California fair event
Watermelons are set to replace piglets in an annual event celebrating agriculture at a California fair.
Variety
Heat and humidity grip East Coast as Midwest gets reprieve
The East Coast on Sunday sweated through another day of extreme heat and humidity as organizers in Boston canceled a benefit run, Delaware Civil War re-enactors got the day off and the New York Police Department implored residents to take it easy.
National
Nadler: Mueller hearing to air evidence of Trump wrongdoing
The House Judiciary Committee chairman said Sunday that this week's hearing with Robert Mueller will air "very substantial evidence" of wrongdoing by President Donald Trump and make a public case for impeachment. Republicans pledged sharp questioning of the special counsel about what they see as a "one-sided" Russia investigation.
Nation
BC-BKL--Dream-Mystics
Elena Delle Donne scored 28 points on 10-of-13 shooting to help the Washington Mystics rout the Atlanta Dream 93-65 on Sunday.