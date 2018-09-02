Percentages: FG .424, FT .560.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Montgomery 3-5, Hayes 2-4, Bentley 1-6, Sykes 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 13 (17 PTS).
Blocked Shots: 2 (Breland, Williams).
Turnovers: 13 (Hayes 4, Bentley 2, Breland 2, Montgomery 2, Williams 2, Sykes).
Steals: 6 (Hayes 2, Sykes 2, Bentley, Breland).
Technical Fouls: Bentley, 2:51 fourth.
Percentages: FG .500, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Toliver 4-9, Delle Donne 3-5, Cloud 2-4, Atkins 2-6, Ruffin-Pratt 1-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 12 (9 PTS).
Blocked Shots: 2 (Cloud, Sanders).
Turnovers: 12 (Cloud 6, Delle Donne 2, Atkins, Hawkins, Ruffin-Pratt, Toliver).
Steals: 8 (Cloud 4, Toliver 3, Atkins).
Technical Fouls: None.
A_3,722 (20,356).
Officials_Maj Forsberg, Billy Smith, Byron Jarrett, Roy Gulbeyan
