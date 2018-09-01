Percentages: FG .395, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Hayes 3-4, Sykes 3-6, Montgomery 0-4, Bentley 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 9 (11 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 3 (Billings, Breland, Williams).

Turnovers: 9 (Bentley 2, Montgomery 2, Billings, Breland, Hayes, Sykes, Williams).

Steals: 9 (Breland 2, Hayes 2, Sykes 2, Bentley, Montgomery, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Percentages: FG .360, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Atkins 3-4, Hawkins 1-3, Toliver 1-9, Cloud 0-1, Powers 0-3, Ruffin-Pratt 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 13 (11 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 8 (Sanders 6, Hawkins, Powers).

Turnovers: 13 (Cloud 3, Atkins 2, Powers 2, Sanders 2, Toliver 2, Hawkins, Ruffin-Pratt).

Steals: 4 (Atkins, Powers, Ruffin-Pratt, Toliver).

Technical Fouls: Toliver, 4:37 second.

A_3,867 (20,356). T_2:12.

Officials_Tiffany Bird, Tim Greene, Michael Price, Kurt Walker