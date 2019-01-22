NEW YORK — A person familiar with the request tells The Associated Press that Dallas Wings star Liz Cambage has asked to be traded.

The 27-year-old Cambage finished second behind Breanna Stewart in WNBA MVP balloting this past year. The person spoke to the AP on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the conversations were private.

Cambage set the league scoring record last season when she had 53 points in a game against New York. She averaged 23 points and 9.7 rebounds last year.

The 6-foot-8 Australian star was the No. 2 pick in the 2011 draft and played two years for the Tulsa Shock before sitting out from 2014-2017. The franchise moved to Dallas in 2016. Cambage returned to the WNBA last season with Dallas and really hit it off with Wings coach Fred Williams. Cambage took it hard when Williams was fired a few weeks before the end of the season. Her former coach signed on as an assistant with the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday.

After last season ended, Cambage left the door open to not returning to the WNBA this year, citing the league's low salaries. She excelled for Australia in the FIBA World Cup this fall, helping the team earn a silver medal.