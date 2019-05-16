WNBA star Liz Cambage has been traded from Dallas to Las Vegas for Moriah Jefferson, Isabelle Harrison and the Aces' first two picks in 2020.

The deal was announced by the teams Thursday, ending four months of speculation over the future of the 6-foot-8 Australian.

Cambage finished second behind Breanna Stewart in WNBA MVP balloting last year. She said in January she no longer wanted to play in Dallas.

Potential deals the past few weeks that never materialized. All of which weighed on Cambage, who took to social media with emotional posts this week. Cambage is in Australia and is expected to be in Las Vegas this weekend.

The 27-year-old center set a league record last season by scoring 53 points against New York. She averaged 23 points and 9.7 rebounds last year.

The move gives the Aces a formidable frontcourt by pairing Cambage with rookie of the year A'ja Wilson.