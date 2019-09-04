The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 2 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
How Minnesotans can help those affected by Hurricane Dorian
Minnesota groups also are mobilizing to get aid in the hands of those hurting because of the massive storm.
Ex-wrestler, GOP House candidate says he regrets past arrest
A former professional wrestler running in a Republican primary for a U.S. House seat says his arrest for battery was "unfortunate" and he regrets it.
Autopsy report says football player died of opioid overdose
Medical examiners say a Northern Arizona University offensive lineman died of an opioid overdose.
'Total devastation': Hurricane slams parts of the Bahamas
Relief officials reported scenes of utter ruin Tuesday in parts of the Bahamas and rushed to deal with an unfolding humanitarian crisis in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, the most powerful storm on record ever to hit the islands. At least five deaths were reported, with the full scope of the disaster still unknown.
Walmart to stop some ammo sales, ask to not open carry guns
Walmart says it will stop selling handgun and short-barrel rifle ammunition, while requesting that customers not openly carry firearms in its stores, even where state laws allow it.