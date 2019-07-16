The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July 15 total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
More From Nation
Nation
Testimony ends in penalty phase of slain Chinese woman case
Testimony has wrapped up in the penalty phase of the trial of a former University of Illinois doctoral student convicted of killing a scholar from China.
National
The Latest: Officer in chokehold death case is 'gratified'
The Latest on the decision not to bring civil rights charges in the death of Eric Garner (all times local):
Music
Meek Mill seeks new trial, judge after decade-long probation
Lawyers for Meek Mill will ask an appeals court Tuesday to overturn a 2008 drug and gun conviction that has kept the rapper on probation for a decade and made him a celebrity crusader for criminal justice reform.
Nation
California indictment alleges MS-13 hacked victims to death
A federal indictment alleges members and associates of the MS-13 gang committed a series of murders including several in which victims were hacked to death with machetes in a Southern California forest.
Variety
Fossil found in 1980s in Texas declared new genus, species
Experts say fossil remains discovered in the 1980s at the Big Bend National Park in southwest Texas have been identified as a new genus and species of duckbilled dinosaur.