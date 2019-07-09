The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July 8 total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
SC public utility gets new CEO at double the previous salary
As lawmakers debate if South Carolina's publicly owned utility should continue to exist, the board that runs the company voted Tuesday to hire a new leader and pay him double the salary of its last permanent director.
'Strong patriot.' Reactions to the death of H. Ross Perot
Reaction to the death of Texas billionaire H. Ross Perot , who died Tuesday at the age of 89:
GOP chaos, chants of 'Enough' as Virginia gun session begins
Virginia's special session on gun violence got off to a chaotic start on Tuesday, with the Senate Majority Leader averting a mutiny in the Republican caucus by publicly disavowing a gun-control bill he'd proposed only the day before.
Kelly: Beware of judges looking to legislature from bench
Conservative-leaning state Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly is warning voters to beware of judges who can't explain why they shouldn't legislature from the bench.
More legroom, less conversation for Uber riders who pay
Uber is letting passengers tell their driver in advance that they'd like a little less conversation, and more legroom, if they're willing to pay.