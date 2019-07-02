The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July 1 total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
More From Nation
National
Atlanta OKs ban on smoking inside bars, restaurant, airport
Atlanta's city council has approved a far-reaching ban on smoking and vaping in restaurants and bars — and potentially one of the world's busiest airports.
Nation
Suspect in woman's death barred from campus, report says
Newly released documents show a man arrested in the death of a Utah college student had been banned from the campus of Utah State University after he was arrested on suspicion of having a stolen an iPad.
National
AP analysis: Trump smiles with North Korea, threatens Iran
With North Korea, President Donald Trump puts on the charm. But with Iran, he cranks up the pressure with economic sanctions and a stronger military presence in the Persian Gulf. He has warned its leaders they are "playing with fire."
National
Air National Guard base lockdown lifted after an hour
Pease Air National Guard Base in New Hampshire was locked down for an hour Tuesday after multiple reports of gunshots, but the alert was lifted after nothing was found amiss, officials said.
National
Medical marijuana may be more accessible in New Jersey
Legislation that would make it easier for health care officials to prescribe medical marijuana for New Jersey patients has been signed by the governor.