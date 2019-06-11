The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June 10, total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
California officials OK security deal for men's-only retreat
A secretive men's-only retreat hosted by an elite club that has included former U.S. presidents and business leaders will receive security protection from a Northern California county, despite criticism from female members of the board of supervisors.
Variety
The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com
Audible.com best-sellers for week ending June 7:Fiction:1. Even Tree Nymphs Get the Blues by Molly Harper, narrated by Amanda Ronconi & Jonathan Davis (Audible Studios)2.…
National
Democrats push new strategy for enforcing Russia subpoenas
Democrats are pushing a resolution through the House Tuesday that would make it easier to sue President Donald Trump's administration and potential witnesses, paving the way for legal action against those who defy subpoenas in Congress' Russia probe and other investigations.
National
Jurors deliberate in trial of ex-dean who oversaw Nassar
Jurors began deliberating Tuesday after closing arguments in the trial of a former medical school dean who had oversight of now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar at Michigan State University.
National
US judge: Construction on Obama center should proceed
Plans to build Barack Obama's $500 million presidential center in a lakefront Chicago park can move forward, a federal judge said Tuesday, adding that a written ruling dismissing a park advocacy group's lawsuit would follow.