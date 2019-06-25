The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June 24 total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
Kushner tries to sell Mideast plan to skeptical audience
President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, appealed Tuesday for the Palestinians to consider a $50 billion economic support plan, even though they already rejected the proposal because it does not include a political resolution to the long-running conflict with the Israelis.
The Latest: Defense asks judge to find Navy SEAL not guilty
The Latest on the trial of a decorated Navy SEAL charged with killing an Islamic State prisoner in his care (all times local):
The Latest: Surveillance of uncle called abuse of power
The Latest on closing arguments in a corruption trial in Hawaii (all times local):
Deal lets luxury Montana ski club keeps its liquor licenses
Montana officials won't pull the liquor licenses of an ultra-exclusive ski resort that counts Bill Gates and Justin Timberlake among its members as part of a $370,000 settlement agreement with Yellowstone Club owners and executives, including one who is a major campaign donor to Gov. Steve Bullock.
Video shows rescue of baby from plastic bag in Georgia woods
A Georgia sheriff released dramatic body-cam video Tuesday showing the rescue of a newborn girl who was found alive inside a plastic bag in the woods.