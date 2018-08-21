2018: Natasha Howard, Seattle
2017: Jonquel Jones, Connecticut
2016: Elizabeth Williams, Atlanta
More From Nation
National
In making plea, Michael Cohen says he paid women at Trump's direction
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and "fixer," pleaded guilty Tuesday to campaign-finance violations and other charges, saying he and Trump arranged the payment of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model to influence the election.
Local
Crews recover body of man swept away in Wisconsin flooding
Searchers on Tuesday recovered the body of a man who was wrenched away from would-be rescuers during flash flooding that forced evacuations around Wisconsin's capital city and cut power to many homes.
Nation
Serial killer says 2 more victims buried in South Carolina
A South Carolina serial killer already serving life in prison for seven slayings has told authorities he has two additional victims.
Business
Debate over longest bull market centers on rounding
It could become the longest bull market ever ... perhaps with an asterisk.
National
KKK member gets 4 years in prison for gunshot at rally
A Ku Klux Klan member from Maryland who pleaded no contest to firing a gun at a white nationalist rally last summer in Virginia has been sentenced to four years in prison.
