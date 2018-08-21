2018: Aerial Atkins (Was), Diamond DeShields (Chi), Kelsey Mitchell (Ind), Kia Nurse (NY), Azura Stevens (Dal), A'ja Wilson (LV)

2017: Allisha Gray (Dal), Kaela Davis (Dal), Brittney Sykes (Atl), Kelsey Plum (SA), Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (Was).

2016: Imani Boyette (Chi), Moriah Jefferson (SA), Tiffany Mitchell (Ind), Aerial Powers (Dal), Breanna Stewart (Sea).