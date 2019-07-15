x-first-time All-Star selection
Team draft held July 25
Nation
Prosecutors want Mexican megachurch leader held without bail
Prosecutors have asked a judge to hold the leader of a Mexican megachurch without bail on charges of child rape and human trafficking.
Music
Meek Mill seeks new trial, judge after decade-long probation
Lawyers for Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill will ask an appeals court Tuesday to overturn a 2008 drug and gun conviction that's kept the Philadelphia rapper on probation for a decade.
Business
Trial opens for Israeli woman charged in $145M fraud scheme
A federal trial begins this week for an Israeli woman charged in the U.S. with directing a scheme to defraud tens of thousands of investors across the globe out of tens of millions of dollars.
National
Hawaii protesters vow 'prolonged struggle' against telescope
Protesters vowed to continue demonstrating against the construction of a giant telescope on top of a mountain some Native Hawaiians consider sacred after they spent the day blocking the road to the project site.
Nation
Rep. Ilhan Omar, 3 allies decry Trump attacks as racist, divisive
Trump on Monday renewed his assault on Omar during a formal presentation before dozens of business owners gathered on the South Lawn to celebrate American entrepreneurship.