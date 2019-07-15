NEW YORK — A trio of Chicago Sky players headlines the WNBA All-Star reserve list.

Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Diamond DeShields were selected for the All-Star Game on Monday. They were joined by Tina Charles of New York, Candice Dupree and Erica Wheeler of Indiana, DeWanna Bonner of Phoenix, Sylvia Fowles and Odyssey Sims of Minnesota, Nneka Ogwumike of Los Angeles, Alyssa Thomas of Connecticut and Kristi Toliver of Washington.

The game will be played in Las Vegas on July 27 with captains Elena Delle Donne and A'ja Wilson choosing their teams from the eight other starters and then the 12 reserves.

The reserves were selected by the league's head coaches, who voted for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position regardless of conference. The coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players.