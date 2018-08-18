Percentages: FG .577, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (McBride 4-6, Plum 4-7, Allen 0-1, Hamby 0-1, Young 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 12 (17 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 8 (Wilson 4, Park, Plum, Swords, Young).

Turnovers: 12 (Young 3, Jefferson 2, McBride 2, Plum 2, Hamby, Swords, Wilson).

Steals: 2 (Plum, Wilson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Percentages: FG .487, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Diggins-Smith 3-7, Cambage 2-2, Stevens 2-6, Gray 1-1, Thornton 1-4, George 0-1, Johnson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 11 (14 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 4 (Stevens 3, Gray).

Turnovers: 11 (Cambage 3, George 2, Stevens 2, Diggins-Smith, Gray, Johnson, Plaisance).

Steals: 9 (Gray 3, Diggins-Smith 2, Stevens 2, Johnson, Thornton).

Technical Fouls: None.

A_6,209 (7,000).

Officials_Byron Jarrett, Natalie Sago, Brenda Pantoja