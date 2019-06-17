MINNEAPOLIS — Kayla McBride scored seven of her 22 points in a 14-3 closing run and the Las Vegas Aces overcame a sloppy start and beat the Minnesota Lynx 80-75 on Sunday.

Kelsey Plum scored 21 points, including a career-high tying five 3-pointers. Liz Cambage scored eight of her 14 points in the fourth quarter and A'ja Wilson finished with 13 points for Las Vegas (4-3).

Cambage made a layup, McBride and Kelsey Plum hit consecutive 3-pointers and Cambage made two free throws that gave Las Vegas its first lead, 74-72, with 2:01 to play. Neither team scored again until Cambage hit two foul shots with 44.7 seconds remaining and McBride sandwiched four free throws around a three-point play by Minnesota's Damiris Dantas.

Dantas tied her career high with 22 points for the Lynx (4-5), who have lost four in a row and five of six.

The Aces committed eight of their 16 turnovers in the game's first seven-plus minutes as Minnesota jumped out to a 19-6 lead in the first quarter.

Plum, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft, has set season highs for scoring in each of the last two games. After scoring 35 combined points in the first games this season, Plum has 40 points on 16-of-27 shooting while hitting 8 of 13 from 3-point range in wins over the New York Liberty (Friday) and Minnesota.