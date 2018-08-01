More from Star Tribune
Illinois lawmaker quits amid claim of posting nude photos
A first-term Republican state representative and member of an Illinois House anti-sexual harassment task force resigned Wednesday after an ex-girlfriend claimed that he posted nude photos of her on a fake social media account under her name.
Variety
Death Valley sets tentative world record for hottest month
Preliminary data show that Death Valley, California, set the world record in July for the hottest month ever for the second straight year.
Nation
First inmates graduate from Wesleyan program
Roberto Alvarado has lived with the label of convicted killer for almost two decades. On Wednesday he added another label — college graduate.
National
White House: DOJ didn't consult Trump on 3D-printed guns
The White House said Wednesday that the Justice Department did not consult President Donald Trump when officials dropped litigation that would have prevented the posting of instructions on how to make 3D-printed plastic guns, which are illegal to own or assemble.
National
The Latest: Illinois lawmaker quits amid nude photos claim
The Latest on allegations of sexual misconduct against Lake Barrington Republican Rep. Nick Sauer (all times local):
