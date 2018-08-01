More from Star Tribune
Charges dropped against protesters in Castile shooting
A Minnesota prosecutor said Wednesday she is dropping charges against 17 people who were arrested while protesting the 2016 fatal shooting of a black motorist whose girlfriend livestreamed the shooting's bloody aftermath online.
Local
St. Cloud police: No truth to Facebook post about Somali man trying to abduct woman
Authorities are troubled by what they called a "dangerous false narrative" that spread fear and anxiety as it was passed around hundreds of times.
West Metro
Fort Snelling story widens with Slave Dwelling Project, African-American cooking events
Historian Joseph McGill will lecture and then sleep at the fort Saturday.
Variety
Union calls for more prison officers after guard's death
The union representing Minnesota corrections employees is calling for more prison officers and changes to inmate discipline rules following a prison guard's death last month.
Variety
The Latest: Union calls for more Minnesota prison officers
The Latest on the Minnesota union representing corrections employees demanding more staff (all times local):
