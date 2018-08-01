More from Star Tribune
Twins
Nationals jettison Kelley after mound outburst during 25-4 win
Shawn Kelley's outburst on the mound got him booted from the Washington Nationals.
Sports
Tiafoe gets 1st victory at Citi Open, his hometown tourney
Frances Tiafoe picked up his first victory at his hometown ATP tournament, beating 120th-ranked Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-2, 6-4 with the help of 10 aces at the Citi Open on Wednesday.
Vikings
Column: Bookies go from pariahs to partners in NBA deal
As revenue goes it barely registers on the books. The NBA probably gets more from the contract with its frozen daiquiri vendor than it does the new deal it inked with casino giant MGM Resorts International.
Twins
Carlos Carrasco, Cleveland shut down Twins 2-0
With the trade deadline past, the Indians won to take a 10-game lead in the American League Central.
Vikings
Cowboys activate DE Randy Gregory after yearlong drug ban
The Dallas Cowboys have activated defensive end Randy Gregory off the non-football injury list after a year away from football on a substance-abuse suspension.
