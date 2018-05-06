LONDON — Prominent BBC broadcaster Andrew Marr plans to have surgery to remove a malignant tumor on his kidney.
Marr, 58, told viewers of his Sunday show that he will be off-the-air for "a couple of weeks or so" while he recovers. His agent says Marr is expected to make a full recovery and return to his show soon.
The surgery comes five years after Marr suffered a severe stroke. He was hospitalized for two months and needed extensive physiotherapy to recover his mobility.
He has for many years hosted a popular Sunday morning show that features political guests.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.