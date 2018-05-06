LONDON — Prominent BBC broadcaster Andrew Marr plans to have surgery to remove a malignant tumor on his kidney.

Marr, 58, told viewers of his Sunday show that he will be off-the-air for "a couple of weeks or so" while he recovers. His agent says Marr is expected to make a full recovery and return to his show soon.

The surgery comes five years after Marr suffered a severe stroke. He was hospitalized for two months and needed extensive physiotherapy to recover his mobility.

He has for many years hosted a popular Sunday morning show that features political guests.