NEW YORK — The name of the nation's newest mega bank is Truist Bank.
Southern regional banking giants BB&T and SunTrust said Wednesday that the two would adopt the name for their merged institution.
The two banks announced their merger earlier this year creating the nation's sixth-largest bank by assets at $440 billion. The merged banks are poised to geographically dominate the South, where they are based.
The banks also announced Truist will be headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, a city already home Bank of America. San Francisco-based Wells Fargo also has a large presence in the city.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Banks and tech stocks drag market to 2nd straight loss
Stocks closed modestly lower on Wall Street Wednesday, handing the market its second straight loss.Banks and technology companies accounted for much of the slide as…
Business
BB&T, SunTrust to become Truist in merger
The name of the nation's newest mega bank is Truist Bank.
Variety
University of Oklahoma: Resignation ends ex-president probe
The University of Oklahoma's Board of Regents says it has concluded its investigation into former president David Boren after Boren chose to terminate his contract and sever ties to the university he led for 24 years.
National
Nevada pioneers law to protect pot-using job-seekers
Nevada is set to pioneer a law to prevent job-seekers from being immediately rejected for work based on a positive marijuana test.
National
GOP leaders: Economy helped remove kids from TennCare rolls
Top Republican elected officials in Tennessee say their state's improved economy is partly why at least 128,000 children were cut from its low-income health insurance programs over the past two years — but Democrats and some health care advocates dispute that contention.