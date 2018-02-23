WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Millions of BB&T customers were unable to access their accounts after a service outage which the bank blames on an equipment malfunction.

The Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based bank posted a statement on its Twitter page saying the problem persisted on Friday, taking out its online banking, mobile banking app and automated teller machine services. They blamed the problem on an equipment malfunction in a data center, but provided no further details.

Bank officials have apologized and say they don't believe the issue is related to a cyber-attack.

The problem was first reported Thursday. An outage map showed the biggest impact targeted much of central North Carolina, Atlanta, the Washington area and Philadelphia.

A statement issued Friday said BB&T customers can use their debit, credit and prepaid cards.