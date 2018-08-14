Police said Tuesday they have received more than a dozen reports of shots fired from a pellet or BB gun in Hudson during a several-hour span, and authorities say they could be connected to similar incidents on the Minnesota side of the border.

Police say the shots were concentrated on the northeast side of Hudson. Damage was reported to vehicles windows and side-view mirrors.

The shootings were reported between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, said police. They are looking at surveillance video in hopes of finding whoever is responsible for at least 15 incidents.

Home surveillance video captured a silver or gray SUV, possibly with aftermarket rims, driving slowly past vehicles as the accompanying audio revealed “a loud ping consistent with a pellet or BB striking glass,” a statement from police read.

In addition, Hudson police added, they’re checking on a report of several people getting out of a dark SUV with a white top and pumping a pellet gun, only to be scared off by a resident.

Hudson police are looking into the possibility that their incidents are connected to similar activity in nearby Stillwater and Oak Park Heights.

Anyone with information about these cases is urged to call Hudson police at 1-715-386-4771 or the St. Croix County (Wis.) Sheriff’s Office at 1-715-386-4701.