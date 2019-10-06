MUNICH — Bayern Munich players, staff and their families put the team's first league defeat of the season behind them as they made their annual visit to Munich's famed Oktoberfest celebrations on Sunday.
Wearing traditional leather trousers and buttoned blazers, the soccer stars posed for photographs with their families. Women wore the dirndl dresses of the region.
Bayern coach Niko Kovac, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic and chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge posed with giant mugs of beer.
Bayern lost 2-1 at home to Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday, and lost the league lead on Sunday.
"We'd rather have come here after a victory," Bayern defender Niklas Süle said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Protesters in Ukraine rally against election in rebel east
Thousands rallied in Ukraine's capital Sunday against the president's plan to hold a local election in the country's rebel-held east, a move seen by some as a major concession to Russia.
World
North Korea: No more talks until US ends 'hostile policy'
North Korea said Sunday that it won't meet with the United States for more "sickening negotiations" unless it abandons its "hostile policy" against the North, as the two countries offered different takes on their weekend nuclear talks in Sweden.
World
The Latest: Officials say 7 demonstrators killed in Iraq
The Latest on anti-government protests in Iraq (all times local):
World
The Latest: Ali wins hurdles in US 1-2 finish
The Latest on the world track and field championships Sunday (all times local):
Music
Ginger Baker, Cream's volatile drummer, dies at 80
Ginger Baker, the volatile and propulsive drummer for Cream and other bands who wielded blues power and jazz finesse and helped shatter boundaries of time, tempo and style in popular music, died Sunday at age 80, his family said.