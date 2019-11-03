MUNICH — Bayern Munich has fired coach Niko Kovac one day after the German champion slumped to its heaviest Bundesliga defeat in more than 10 years.
Bayern lost 5-1 at Kovac's former team Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, the team's second league loss and the fifth game from 10 in which it has dropped points this season.
Bayern says Kovac's assistant, Hansi Flick, will take over "for the time being" and will be in charge for Wednesday's Champions League game at home against Olympiakos.
Bayern is four points behind leader Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga.
The 48-year-old Kovac had been in charge since the beginning of last season, when he led Bayern to a German cup and league double.
