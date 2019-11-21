MADRID — Spain tennis player Roberto Bautista Agut has withdrawn from the Davis Cup Finals because his father is ill.
Bautista Agut left the team on Thursday, a day after defeating Nikola Mektic of Croatia in two sets.
Organizers said Bautista Agut returned home because the health of his father deteriorated in the last few hours.
Bautista Agut lost his first singles to Russian Andrey Rublev on Tuesday.
Spain defeated Russia and Croatia to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the revamped team competition.
The other players in the Spain team are top-ranked Rafael Nadal, Feliciano López, Marcel Granollers and Pablo Carreno Busta.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Loons
Humble One: Mourinho says emotionally stronger at Tottenham
Jose Mourinho is portraying himself as a humble coach at the start of his Tottenham reign, and emotionally stronger.
Vikings
Cowboys' Dak Prescott earning bigger bucks with every start
Dak Prescott's breakout season may cost the Dallas Cowboys a ton of money.In the final year of his rookie contract, Prescott is putting up eye-popping…
Loons
AP Interview: Commisso promises to keep Fiorentina 'forever'
Less than six months into his tenure as Fiorentina owner and president, Rocco Commisso is already starting to grapple with Italy's infamous bureaucracy as he attempts to build a new stadium for the club.
Wild
Wild goalie Stalock wants to stop taking bad with the good
Each of Alex Stalock's first three victories this seaso have been e followed by a letdown his next time out. "It's an every-day league, and [Thursday's] going to be another test," he said.
Gophers
Hartman: Grad transfer St.-Juste took unique path to U starting job
Defensive back Benjamin St.-Juste graduated high school at 16 and had already graduated from Michigan before transferring to the Gophers in the offseason.